Abbotsford and Ledgeview’s Nick Taylor Wins RBC Canadian Open – First Canuck Winner Since 1954 (VIDEO)

Toronto/Abbotsford (PGA/CBC/Sportsnet) – Ledgeview and Abbotsford’s Nick Taylor wins the 2023 RBC Canadian Open.

@NTaylorGolf59 becomes the first Canadian winner @RBCCanadianOpen since 1954.

From CBC: The drought is over.

Nick Taylor won the RBC Canadian Open in a playoff on Sunday, becoming the first Canadian to win the tournament since Pat Fletcher in 1954.

Taylor, 35, shot a 6-under 66 in the final round, landing him at 17-under for the tournament — a number only matched by England’s Tommy Fleetwood.

But Taylor’s 72-foot eagle putt bested Fleetwood in the fourth playoff hole on 18, and Taylor walked away as the champion at home.

On Saturday Taylor fired a 9-under 63 to set a new course record at Oakdale Golf and Country Club. That round rocketed Taylor up the leaderboard to sit in a tie with England’s Aaron Rai at 11-under, good for eighth.