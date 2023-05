Chilliwack – Starting June 1, water your lawn during designated days and times of the week to help conserve water through the summer.

On an average day, Chilliwack uses 34 million litres of water. But in the summer, we have used up to 60 million litres of water in one day!

Lawn watering uses approximately 30% of the summer water consumption. Most lawns only require 2.5 cm (1 inch) of water per week. Water your lawn in the morning to minimize the amount of water lost to evaporation.