Over $110K for Community Safety Projects in Chilliwack Including Restorative Justice and Ann Davis

Chilliwack – Three projects in Chilliwack are receiving $109,985 to implement crime prevention and remediation projects in their community:

The Indigenous Justice Association is receiving $30,000 for their IJP Capacity Building project that will address the need for relationship building with other Indigenous Justice Programs across the Province and build capacity within individual justice programs by providing training that is unique to their specific needs and region.

The Ann Davis Transition Society is receiving $39,985 for a Gender Based Violence Supports Program that will focus on the needs of Indigenous women and girls, 2SLGBTQQIA+persons, racialized and immigrant survivors and persons with disabilities survivors who have experienced violence and have lost housing or are experiencing precarious housing.

Chilliwack Restorative Justice and Youth Advocacy Association is receiving $40,000 to allow Chilliwack Restorative Justice to further develop their capacity to provide restorative justice services in Chilliwack.

“The Chilliwack Restorative Justice and Youth Advocacy Association does important harm reduction work in our schools and community, ” said Kelli Paddon, MLA for Chilliwack-Kent. “These funds will help to make sure that the important programs and guidance that Chilliwack Restorative Justice offers can continue here in our community.”

“Putting money from crime back into safety programs helps make our communities stronger. This year, organizations that support justice in Chilliwack are receiving over $100,000 to help them keep doing the great work they do,” said Dan Coulter, MLA for Chilliwack.

