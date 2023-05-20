Skip to content

May Long Weekend Starts Additional Mountie Presence at Cultus Lake

Cultus Lake -The uptick with the May Long weekend is the greater RCMP presence at Cultus Lake.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) return to Cultus Lake Park for their fifth year of the established Community Policing Agreement of 2019.

Dedicated RCMP officers will be stationed at the park from the May long weekend to the end of September long weekend, providing law enforcement coverage during the park’s busiest season.

These officers will be deployed from the Community Policing Office, located in the Visit or Services office at the park.

Community Policing will be in addition to the current RCMP boat patrols that are already in place in the park.

Cultus Lake Police

