$3.64 in Federal Funding Spent in 2022 on Chilliwack Community Projects

Chilliwack – A number of City of Chilliwack projects were completed in 2022 thanks in part to $3.64 million in funding from the Government of Canada’s Canada Community-Building Fund. Projects supported by this funding included infrastructure upgrades, such as road repaving and bike lane additions, and the installation of new outdoor recreational amenities.

The largest portion of this funding, $1.86M, was used to repave and rehabilitate 15 kilometres of city roads in 22 locations, and to construct five kilometres of new bike lanes across five neighbourhoods throughout the city.

A total of $1.55M supported installation of a new synthetic sports field in the Vedder area. This project included outdoor field lighting, washroom facilities, a storage area, bleachers, and player bench areas. The new turf facilities in this location means there is more field availability for community sports groups and activities in all weather.

An additional $120,000 enabled construction of a beginner level cycle pump track at the Landing. The track consists of two, 50-metre loops, and is suitable for all ages to learn how to safely ride a pump track before progressing onto the City’s full-sized track.