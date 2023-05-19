Westjet and Pilots Union Avoid Strike But Can The Schedule Get Back To Normal for the Long Weekend

Calgary (with files from CNW/Global) – There is a tentative agreement however many flights were cancelled in a preemptive measure. The upside – the Calgary-based airline and the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) announced a tentative agreement to avoid the job action early Friday. Some 1,800 pilots at WestJet and Swoop had been poised to walk off the job Friday (May 19) morning after the ALPA served a strike notice Monday.

From their media release: The WestJet Group and the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), the certified union representing WestJet and Swoop pilots, today announced they have reached a tentative agreement on the second collective bargaining agreement between the organizations. Both parties now await the ratification vote to be put forward to membership.

The WestJet Group is ramping up its operations as quickly and efficiently as possible, however the full resumption of operations will take time. Guests remain encouraged to continue to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport.

Westjet and Swoop fly out of YXX Abbotsford International Airport.