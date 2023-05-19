Former School Trustee Barry Neufeld’s Defamation Lawsuit Again Glen Hamsman Will NOT Proceed With Supreme Court of Canada

Ottawa/Chilliwack (with files from Canadian Press) – It has been a long and bumpy legal ride for this case and in the end, former Chilliwack School Trustee will not have his day in the highest court of the land.

The Supreme Court of Canada says a defamation lawsuit initiated years ago by a school trustee against a teacher’s union president should not proceed.

The full SCOC decision is here.

Barry Neufeld, who was a trustee in Chilliwack, made negative comments in 2017 about how a sexual orientation and gender identity program was being implemented in the province’s schools.

Glen Hansman, head of the B.C. Teachers’ Federation at the time, criticized Neufeld’s comments when interviewed by the media, prompting the trustee to bring a defamation claim.

The original detailed FVN story is here.

Next up is a case filed by current school Trustee Dr Carin Bondar who accused Neufeld of defamation with comments that she was a “strip tease artist”. This was on a podcast and referring to an educational biology video that Bondar had made. Bondar filed legal action in October 2022.

That FVN Story is here.

Bondar’s partner Peter Lang commented on social media: