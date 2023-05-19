$1.9M from BC Air Access Program for LED Lighting and Runway Expansion

Chilliwack – After the November 2021 flooding from the atmospheric river, it became very apparent that YCW, Chilliwack Airport needed major upgrades to handle regular traffic let alone any major emergency.

On Friday May 19, Chilliwack MLA Dan Coulter was on hand to announce $1.9M in funding from the BC Air Access Program for upgrades to extend the runway and improve LED lighting.

You may not be aware of how busy YCW is. On average, around 70 to 100 flights per day from a runway that is 3,990 feet long.

2022 YCW CHWK Flight Fest A

Overall, the Province is investing $19.8 million in the latest round of BC Air Access Program (BCAAP) projects, which will support 40 projects at 29 air facilities, improving safety, security and passenger facilities. Projects include runway extensions, improved runway lighting, pavement improvements, terminal enhancements and better fire protection.

“These investments are improving local airports across the province, making a difference for travellers, the aviation industry and the businesses that count on reliable air service to export their products to markets worldwide,” said Dan Coulter, Minister of State for Infrastructure and Transit.

Under BCAAP, airports, heliports and water aerodromes submit proposals to access grants to support infrastructure upgrades.

“The continued expansion of the BC Air Access Program is positive news for the province’s remote, rural and Indigenous communities, as well as for fire suppression, air ambulance, emergency response, tourism and economic development initiatives,” said Heather McCarley, chair of the BC Aviation Council. “We are so pleased to see such progressive, strategic thinking.”

Chilliwack Airport Manager Garry Atkins told Black Press that the runway will also get a complete asphalt overlay.

Chilliwack MLA Dan Coulter:

Today in my role as Minister of State for Infrastructure and Transit I was at Chilliwack Municipal Airport announcing the $1.9 mill from provincial government for upgrades for runway lighting and runway improvement under B. C. Air Access (BCAAP) program.

A total of $19.8 mill will be provided to 29 airports for 40 projects throughout B.C. This funding is pivotal in stimulating economic development, improvement in aviation services and safety along with enhancement of access to B.C.’s rural and remote indigenous communities.

Thanks to MLA Kelli Paddon, Mayor Ken Popove, Skwah Councillor Eddie Gardner and Airport manager Garry Atkins for participating in the event to share the good news.