UFV Baseball is 7th Seed at Canadian World Series

Lethbridge/Fraser Valley – The University of the Fraser Valley baseball club is gearing up for the Canadian College Baseball Conference (CCBC) World Series in Lethbridge, Alta., this week.



The Cascades posted a 13-19 record in the regular season to enter the postseason as the seventh seed but will face a stiff test in their opening game when they take on the Okanagan College Coyotes on Thursday. The second seeded Coyotes won all four regular season meetings between the two clubs enroute to a 20-12 record this season.



Cascades Players to Watch:



Jared Hall – The freshman has had a great start to his career with the Cascades, posting the conference’s second highest batting average (.384) while adding 13 RBI’s and five extra base hits.



Brady Renneberg – Always dangerous, the second-year outfielder hit .309 over 81 at bats with 2 home runs and 16 rbi’s this season.



Mason Chien – The first-year pitcher put together a solid regular season, notching a 2.62 ERA across 48 innings, while striking out 42 batters across that period.



Blake Badger – One of the Cascades pitching leaders, Badger had success on the mound this year throwing 53 ? innings with a 3.38 ERA and 41 strikeouts.



