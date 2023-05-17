Skip to content

Paving at Cultus Lake Park Office – May 23 & 24

Home
Legal
Paving at Cultus Lake Park Office – May 23 & 24

Cultus Lake – Cultus Lake Park Public Works will be paving the parking lot at the Cultus Lake Park office starting at 8:00 am on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, to Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Staff anticipate the project to be completed by Thursday, May 25, 2023, weather permitting.

Cultus Lake Park office will remain open and accessible, with parking available beside the Cultus Lake Park Visitor Service office and across the street near the Cabins. If you are visiting the park office during this time, please follow temporary signage for directions on how to access the building.

For safety purposes, please avoid accessing the area noted in red below while work is in progress.

Should you have any questions, please contact reception at 604-858-3334 or email reception@cultuslake.bc.ca.

2023 Cultus Lake Park Office Paving May

Share This:

Coast Valley Markets

Lorne Oss

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts