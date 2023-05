Chilliwack – NOTE – BIASED REPORTING TO FOLLOW … Multi Pack is the neighbour of FVN Fraser Valley News.

…and we just love to eat BBQ and deli food !

On the corner of Victoria and Nowell stands a delicious landmark.

Multipack Foods and Deli.

Astrid and Michael Wettig are a fixture in the neighbourhood.

Multipack turned 25 just before Valentines Day.

After a few interesting upgrades and historical additions to the shop, the official thank you to the ‘hood is 11AM to 2PM Saturday June 24.

Multi Pack Deli 1988