Mission Woman Planning First Vacation in Five Years After Lotto Win

Mission – Mission’s Kalyn Davies started shaking and pacing after learning she won $1 million from a Lotto 6/49 ticket that she left in her wallet for two weeks before realizing it was a winner.

“I brought out my wallet to pay a bill when I saw the tickets,” Davies recalled of the ticket that she purchased for the April 29, 2023 draw. “When I scanned the ticket, I initially thought it was a $1,000 prize. I was about to text a screenshot of it to my husband when I noticed all the commas.”

Davies isn’t sure what could have happened if she didn’t open her wallet that day.

“I lose things a lot,” she admits.

After learning it was really $1 million by checking the ticket on the BCLC Lotto! App, she called her husband who was at work.

“I told him it was urgent. He had to call me back and didn’t believe me right away!”



Davies bought the winning ticket at the Esso on Dewdney Trunk Road in Maple Ridge and plans to put the winnings towards paying off her mortgage. She says she hasn’t been on an out-of-country vacation in more than five years so some of the winnings will also go towards a family vacation to Disneyland.