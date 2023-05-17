Skip to content

Cultus Lake Beginner Women’s Kayaking Lessons (Aug 3, 10, 17 and 24)

Cultus Lake – Chilliwack Centre for Excellence CCE Paddling Club has organized Cultus Lake Beginner Women’s Kayaking Lessons (Aug 3, 10, 17 and 24).

Join the rockstar female kayaking instructors at Cultus Lake, and learn how to kayak. These lessons are for those 18+ and are new to kayaking. You will learn basic paddle strokes and how to wet exit. All equipment provided. The cost is $105 plus the annual membership fee ($45 adult or $35 senior: https://www.rampregistrations.com/…/participantregpage…

