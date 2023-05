Sardis – Creative Connecting with Crafts and Conversations is a presentation from Wilma’s Transition Society and United Way.

This is every Tuesday from May 23 to June 13 from 6:30PM to 8:30PM.

This event is generously sponsored by the United Way of BC and Hi Neighbour Sardis Community Initiative by United Way.

You are asked to register by calling 604 858 0468.

Facebook information is here.