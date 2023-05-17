Chilliwack Cultural Centre Season Launch for 2023-24 – May 30 Preview

Chilliwack – Exciting things are happening at The Centre and the Chilliwack Arts & Cultural Centre Society.

The launch of an all-new line-up of shows for the 2023-24 season.

Continuing to inspire the community with an incredible selection of shows ranging from beautiful dance performances to enthralling theatre shows, captivating circus performances to diverse music shows, and so much more. It will be a season to remember!

The Chilliwack Arts & Cultural Centre Society invite you to the 2023/2024 Season Launch Event on May 30. Doors open at 6:30 pm, with the formal program starting at 7:00 pm.

Join them for a complimentary refreshment and performances at this exciting evening of insight into all the spectacular shows and performances that The Society will be presenting throughout the year. Live entertainment, information booths from community art organizations, information about patron programs and special June early bird discounts!

Tickets will go on sale for the entire season on May 30. For more information and to RSVP, contact the Centre Box Office by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).