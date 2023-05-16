Province to Fund More Accessible School Playgrounds Including Chilliwack’s Bernard Elementary

Victoria/Chilliwack – In 2023 the Provincial Playground Equipment Program (PEP) will provide $5 million toward 25 new school playgrounds across 25 school districts. The Province has increased the amount of funding that school districts will receive per playground to $195,000. Playgrounds are expected to be designed, built and installed over the next year. The program significantly reduces parent-led fundraising that was previously needed to help build playgrounds.

In Chilliwack, that includes Bernard Elementary.

Playground Equipment Program: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/education-training/k-12/administration/capital/programs