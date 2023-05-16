Open Fire Prohibition for Coastal Fire Centre – Campfires Still Allowed For The Time Being

Parksville – Effective at noon Pacific Daylight Time on Thursday, May 18, 2023, most open burning activities will be prohibited throughout the Coastal Fire Centre’s jurisdiction. This prohibition is being enacted to help reduce wildfire risk and protect public safety.

Category 2 and Category 3 open fires will be prohibited throughout the Coastal Fire Centre’s jurisdiction, with the exception of Haida Gwaii. This prohibition will be in place until October 31, 2023, or until the order is rescinded.

The full website details are here.

NOTE: This prohibition does not apply to Category 1 open fires (campfires) that are a half-metre high by a half-metre wide or smaller, or to cooking stoves that use gas, propane, or briquettes.

Anyone lighting a campfire must maintain a fireguard by removing flammable debris from around the campfire area and have a hand tool or at least eight litres of water available nearby to properly extinguish the fire.

A map of the affected area is available here.

This prohibition applies to all public and private land, unless specified otherwise (e.g., in a local government bylaw). People are asked to check with local government authorities for any other restrictions before lighting any fire.