Expansion of BC Pilot Program – Seamless Day Kindergarten – Fraser Valley

Fraser Valley – A pilot has expanded to nearly double the number of schools in B.C., providing more families with access to affordable early learning and child care, before and after school, conveniently located in the kindergarten classroom.

New school districts that joined the Seamless Day Kindergarten pilot during the 2022-23 school year includes:

Abbotsford (SD 34) at Godson Elementary

The Seamless Day Kindergarten pilot also expanded in 2021 to 25 classrooms in the following school districts/elementary schools:

Chilliwack (SD 33) at Central Elementary Community School

“Adding more Seamless classrooms means providing continuity for more B.C. kids and peace of mind to more B.C. parents,” said Rachna Singh, Minister of Education and Child Care. “To have kindergarteners learning and receiving before- and after-school care all in one place makes days easier for everyone.”

Seamless Day Kindergarten integrates before- and after-school care into the kindergarten classroom, delivered by certified early childhood educators (ECEs) who work alongside the classroom teacher. The program makes the best use of available school space, existing classrooms, outdoors, school gyms and libraries outside of school hours.

Seamless Day Kindergarten Program: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/education-training/early-learning/teach/projects