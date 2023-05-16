Skip to content

Chilliwack Fire – Possible Arson at Young Road Restaurant

Chilliwack – Around 3:30 AM Tuesday May 16, Chilliwack Fire was dispatched to a report of a structure fire in the 8500 block of Young Road at Hocking. (Hing Lung Restaurant and three other businesses)

Approximately 30 Firefighters from Halls 1, 2, 4 and 6 responded to the scene and discovered a fire at the rear of a single-storey, multi-tenant commercial building that was rapidly extending into the building’s roof structure.

No one was hurt.

This fire is currently under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Officials and the RCMP.

This is a strip mall across from Chilliwack City Hall and Mayor Ken Popove has said that he will have staff review City Hall video cameras to see if they picked up anything.

