Abbotsford Symposium on Active Aging – Saturday June 10

Abbotsford – To help better connect Abbotsford seniors with the resources and programs available to them, the City of Abbotsford is hosting a free all-day 55+ resource fair and symposium on Saturday, June 10 at Sevenoaks Alliance Church. This one-day event is designed to provide seniors and their families with current information on aging with an active living perspective and features keynote speakers, workshops, and information booths.

The resource fair and symposium, titled Aging Together Abbotsford, is the culmination of a week of free events and activities throughout the City in celebration of BC Seniors’ Week. Aging Together Abbotsford aims to provide older adults with valuable information on a wide range of topics related to aging, including health and wellness, housing, finances, and legal issues.

The symposium kicks off with a presentation from Isobel Mackenzie, Provincial Seniors Advocate, on the current state of seniors in BC and concludes with tips on how to identify and combat ageism in our community from ageism expert and gerontologist, Dan Levitt. The day also includes workshops on physical health and movement, the importance of medicine reviews, and fraud awareness; and gives attendees the opportunity to connect with service providers and resources available to the 55+ community in Abbotsford.

Abbotsford has been an Age-friendly certified community since 2017, which means the City’s policies, services and structures are geared toward helping seniors “age actively”. Aging Together Abbotsford is an essential part of the City’s adherence to the age-friendly principles, and aligns with Council’s commitment to fostering an Inclusive and Connected Community for all residents, including seniors.

Aging Together Abbotsford, along with the BC Seniors’ Week activities, is free and open to all older adults in Abbotsford and the surrounding area. For more information on the free seniors’ week activities go to www.abbotsford.ca/prc, and to register for the symposium, visit www.abbotsford.ca/agingtogetherfair.