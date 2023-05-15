UFV Cascades Golf Recap from Oregon

Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, Oregon – Women’s Golf: Bardock leads Cascades to victory at Bandon Dunes

Emory Bardock found herself tied for the individual lead after the opening round, while Lucy Park, Avery Biggar, and Coral Hamade were all poised in the top-10 to give UFV a six-stroke lead heading into day two.



A team score of +18 (234) on day two clinched the team victory for the Cascades. Bardock remained consistent throughout the second round, notching 15 pars to edge out Sarah Lawrence of Bellevue College by a single stroke.



Cascades Individual Results:

Park finished the event tied for fourth after posting a score of +19 (162) over the event. Biggar and Hamade followed closely behind with scores of +21, and +22 to finish in sixth and seventh respectively.



Click here for the full results

Up Next:

The Cascades continue their prep for the Canadian University/College Championship, presented by BDO from May 30 to June 2, 2023 at the Fire Rock Golf Club in Komoka, Ontario.

Men’s Golf: Jacob tops individual leaderboard, Cascades finish second at SWOCC Invitational

Jackson Jackson Jacob posted rounds of 68 and 71 to finish at -4, atop the individual leaderboard, and boost the University of the Fraser Valley Cascades men’s golf team to a second-place finish at the SWOCC Invitational at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort on Monday.



As it Happened:

The Cascades held a three-stroke lead after the opening round, with Jacob sitting in second place, and teammate Andrew Biggar held on to a tie for fourth. Unfortunately for the Cascades, a strong push from Bellevue College to score a combined -8 on the back nine of the final round allowed them to unseat the UFV squad and take the team victory.



Bellevue’s Dalton Dean shot -4 on the back nine, and -3 on the day to put the pressure on Jacob, but in the end the Cascades’ golfer managed to hold on and secure the individual win with a birdie on 18.



Cascades Individual Results:

Two more Cascades finished in the top-10, with Eli Greene finishing sixth at +2 and Biggar landing in 10th on +6, while Jacob Armstrong finished just outside in a tie for 11th (+7). Ben Whiton shot consecutive rounds of four over to finish in a tie for 14th, and Hayden Prive rounded out the UFV participants in 22nd (+11).



Click here for the full results