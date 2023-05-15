Sunday May 14 Record Breaking Heat for the Day and May, Monday Will Be No Different

Chilliwack – From Roger Pannett at Environment Canada:

For Sunday May 14 – Record high minimum at 16.2 C (+ 8.9 C )

Previous high min 16.1 C in 1973.

All-time Record high mean for date & May.

26.05C (+12.95 C ) . (Smashing previous high mean for May 14th, of 24.2 C in 1973.)

Previous all-time record high mean 25.3 oC on May 20th 1963.

That was an All-time Record high maximum for date & May . ( Chilliwack Temperature records started in 1881.)

35.9 C (+17.1 C ) with a very dry low relative humidity of 13%.

That smashed the previous record for date of 33.3 C in 1912 & previous all-time Maximum record of 34.7 C on May 12th 1993.

Monday May 15 is expected to be another record breaker.