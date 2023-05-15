Skip to content

Sunday May 14 Record Breaking Heat for the Day and May, Monday Will Be No Different

Home
Envrionment
Sunday May 14 Record Breaking Heat for the Day and May, Monday Will Be No Different

Chilliwack – From Roger Pannett at Environment Canada:

For Sunday May 14 – Record high minimum at 16.2 C (+ 8.9 C )

Previous high min 16.1 C in 1973.

All-time Record high mean for date & May.

26.05C (+12.95 C ) . (Smashing previous high mean for May 14th, of 24.2 C in 1973.) 

Previous all-time record high mean 25.3 oC on May 20th 1963.

That was an All-time Record high maximum for date & May . ( Chilliwack Temperature records started in 1881.) 

35.9 C (+17.1 C ) with a very dry low relative humidity of 13%.

That smashed the previous record for date of 33.3 C in 1912 & previous all-time Maximum record of 34.7 C on May 12th 1993.

Monday May 15 is expected to be another record breaker.

Share This:

Coast Valley Markets

Lorne Oss

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts