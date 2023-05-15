RCMP Community Meetings in May – Interact with the Mounties

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack RCMP are hosting Community Meetings in May.

These community meetings are aimed at providing the public with an opportunity to help shape policing priorities for the next three years. The Mounties want to hear from you. Join your local RCMP Members for an informative and interactive community meeting as they develop the 2023-2025 policing priorities.

· 6pm -8pm on Thursday, May 18 at Sardis Library located at 5819 Tyson Road

· 6pm – 8pm on Tuesday, May 23 at Evergreen Hall located at 9291 Corbould Street