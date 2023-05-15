Lafarge Canada Receiving a $5M Provincial Investment to Further Develop Carbon Utilization Technology – Company Has Locations in Abbotsford and Chilliwack

Fraser Valley/Victoria – Lafarge Canada is receiving a $5-million investment to further develop its carbon utilization technology in cement production, which will reduce emissions and protect the air and environment.

The company has locations in Abbotsford and Chilliwack.

Cement manufacturing is an energy intensive process that produces a significant amount of carbon dioxide, which contributes to climate change. This funding will support the trial of carbon-utilization technology by capturing carbon dioxide gas from the plant’s manufacturing facility and using it to produce synthetic fuels and the addition of alternative binders in cement.

“We are thrilled to have secured this funding, which will allow us to accelerate our efforts to reduce our carbon footprint and drive sustainability forward in our industry,” said Brad Kohl, president and CEO, Lafarge Canada, Western Canada. “By working collaboratively with the government and other stakeholders, we can drive innovation and build a more sustainable future for all.”