Victoria/Bellingham – BC Cancer Patients Will Have Faster Access to Radiation Treatment – in Bellingham.

To support B.C.’s cancer plan and reduce wait times for radiation treatment, starting May 29, 2023, BC Cancer is temporarily offering eligible patients radiation treatment at one of two clinics in Bellingham, Wash. This will launch a temporary initiative outside the province that could support as many as 50 additional radiation patients each week.

“Timely radiation therapy treatment is critical for people with cancer, both for their survival and overall quality of life,” said Dr. Kim Chi, chief medical officer, BC Cancer. “Through this temporary initiative, we can take urgent action to improve outcomes, not only for those who are able to travel but also for people with cancer receiving care at our regional centres. The initiative increases our overall capacity to deliver vital radiation therapy for every British Columbian who needs it.”

Over the next two years, approximately 4,800 patients will benefit from this temporary program, representing approximately 2,400 patients per year. This would provide approximately 24,000 sessions of radiation treatment over the course of the program, or 12,000 session per year.

During the same time, B.C. is expecting to see approximately 1,000 new patients requiring radiation treatment. By adding capacity for an estimated 4,800 more patients over the next two years, B.C. is taking action to ensure more people receive their radiation treatment by clinical benchmark. These efforts will help B.C. meet growing demand while creating redundancy to replace equipment and position the province to keep up with demand into the future.

Through BC Cancer and the Provincial Health Services Authority (PHSA), eligible patients will have all costs related to their treatment covered, including travel, meals and accommodation. As a temporary addition to the public health-care system, all costs for medical services, testing and medication related to the patient’s radiation treatment, prescription medications and laboratory testing will be covered by the Province.