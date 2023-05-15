Air Quality Advisory for Eastern Fraser Valley as May 15 Record Temps Fall

Chilliwack – Monday May 15 is Day 3 of record-breaking heat. This according to Roger Pannett of Environment Canada.

Will report data in the next few hours(5PM).

AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR:

Metro Vancouver – Northeast/ Fraser Valley – (3:58PM May 15) – Metro Vancouver Regional District has issued an Air Quality Advisory due to high concentrations of ground-level ozone that are expected to last until cooler temperatures are experienced. This advisory will remain in effect until further notice. A plume of wildfire smoke from the Davis Lake fire (near Mission, BC) has also contributed to hazy conditions in the northeast part of the region, however fine particulate matter concentrations remain well below air quality advisory levels.

A very short respite for the heat:

2:02 p.m. PDT Monday 15 May 2023

Unseasonably hot weather will persist over coastal BC through this week. Hazards: Daytime highs reaching into the high 20s to low 30s with overnight lows in the low to mid-teens. The south coast and inland areas of the central BC coast will continue to experience unseasonably hot weather over the next few days. This evening and Tuesday the south coast will have a brief break from the heat as cooler marine air and low cloud pushes in from the Pacific Ocean. Daytime highs on Tuesday will be mid to high twenties, about five degrees cooler than today. Temperatures however, will rebound again on Wednesday. Daytime highs will be 10 to 15 degrees Celsius above seasonal values while overnight lows will be 5 to 10 degrees above what is normally experienced this time of year.