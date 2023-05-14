Skip to content

Saturday Temperature Records – Flirting with Numbers Going Back to 1912

Chilliwack – (From Roger Pannett at environment Canada) Saturday was the start of what is expected to be record tying or breaking numbers for Chilliwack and the east Fraser Valley.

The Minimum temperature Saturday morning , 15.0 C. with an abnormally dry 60 % relative humidity.

That equaled the high min record of 15.0 C  (7.7 C above normal) first observed in 1959.

With a hot max temperature of 32.7 C ( 13.5 C  above normal) with a very low ,fast drying 18 % relative humidity, that was the hottest May 13th since the record 32.8 C in 1912. 

The Mean max record was 23.85 C (10.55 C above normal ) . The previous high mean, 23.1 C in 1959.

