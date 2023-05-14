Ryder Lake Ramble – Saturday June 17 – Self Guided Tour of Farms and Gardens

Ryder Lake – The Ryder Lake Farmers’ Institute presents the Ryder Lake Ramble. It is a self-guided tour of farms and gardens in Ryder Lake. Admission is by donation and all funds raised will go towards renovations and repairs to the Ryder Lake community Hall.

Entry wristbands and maps will be available at the Ryder Lake Hall, 49265 Elk View Rd. Also at the Hall there will be food for purchase and community displays.

Note – all animals can be unpredictable especially around small children. These are all private properties, many rustic in nature with hills and uneven ground. Attendance is at your own risk.

NO PETS PLEASE!

https://www.ryderlakeramble.ca/