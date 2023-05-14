Registration Open for Roughing It For RAN (Ruth and Naomi’s) – June 9

Chilliwack – Registration is now open for Roughing it for RAN (Ruth and Naomi’s Mission)2023 is happening on June 9.

Sign up with your family, friends, small group, co-workers, classmates, or go solo in support of Ruth and Naomi’s Mission. Find a spot to pitch a tent, sleep under the stars; up on a mountain or in your backyard – the possibilities are endless!​⁠

This is how you can help RAN raise funds for an outreach program that will connect people who live on the margins to services that can lead to a healthy and hopeful future. ​⁠

Share the event with friends and family to have them sponsor your sleep out through our Peer-to-Peer fundraising platform.​⁠

Receive a free s’mores kit and choose from a R4R toque or mug. Enter a draw for one of 20 large pizzas delivered to you campout location on event night.(within Chilliwack City limits)​⁠.

http://ranmission.ca/

RAN Roughing It For Ran 2023

NOW, with better weather than say, February or March, it would be easy to dismiss the homeless as the weather it more favorable to sleep outside. The dangers and challenges don’t go away if its Minus 2, Plus 12 or 22 degrees outside.