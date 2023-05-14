Skip to content

Out of Control Wildfire Near Davis Lake Provincial Park

Davis Lake/Mission/Dewdney – BC Wildfire service noted after 3 PM on Sunday May 14, an out of control wildfire by Davis Lake Provincial Park, East of Stave Lake.

It is considered out of control and as of 5:30PM the size was 4 hectares.

Davis Lake Prov Park Zajack Ranch Google Maps.png

