Mission RCMP Searching for 36 Year Old Jasmine Trepanier

Mission/Richmond – Mission RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating Jasmine Trepanier, who was reported missing on May 11, 2023.

Her last known location was in Mission several months ago, however she is believed to have been living in Richmond more recently. Her family has not heard from her in over a month, and is very concerned for her well-being.

Description of Jasmine:

-Caucasian female

-36 years old

-5 ft 6 in

-130 lbs

-Blond / grey hair

-Blue eyes

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jasmine Trepanier is urged to contact Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161 or their local police.

