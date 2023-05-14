Busy Saturday for Chilliwack Fire – Suspicious Hedge Fires, Smoking Related House Fire, Abandoned House Went Up In Flames

Chilliwack – A busy Saturday for Chilliwack Fire:

A 4 AM Structure fire on the 7000 block of Maitland Avenue. Unattended smoking materials caused minor fire and smoke damage. No one was hurt.

Two suspicious hedge fires in the area of Victoria and Robson between 2 AM and 2:15AM. Neighbours were involved in striking those fires down.

An abandoned home on the 45000 block of Reece Avenue was major and the building had to be torn down for safety concerns. This fire is under investigation by the Chilliwack Fire Department and RCMP fire investigators.If anyone has any information about this fire, they are asked to call the RCMP at 604-792-4611 or anonymously through Crimestoppersat 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.upperfraservalleycrimestoppers.ca