Skip to content

Creston RCMP Searching for 72 Year Old Robert Unger – May Be In Abbotsford

Home
Missing
Creston RCMP Searching for 72 Year Old Robert Unger – May Be In Abbotsford

Creston/Abbotsford – Creston RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 72-year-old man.

Robert Unger was reported missing on April 27, 2023 and was last seen approximately three weeks prior. Police and friends are concerned for Unger’s wellbeing.

Police have received information that Unger may have travelled to Abbotsford, BC.

Unger is described as a white 72-year-old man, 6’ (183 cm), 165 lbs (75 kg), black greying hair, and hazel eyes. Unger is known to go by ‘Felix Unger’.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Creston RCMP at 250-425-9313.

File # 2023-974

RCMP Robert Unger

Share This:

Coast Valley Markets

Lorne Oss

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts