2023 Move to Cure ALS – Fraser Valley Event – Saturday June 10 in Abbotsford

Abbotsford/Richmond – The Move to Cure ALS is the annual signature fundraising event for the ALS Society of British Columbia, which brings together family and friends in support of ALS during the month of June at various locations around BC and the Yukon.

The goal is to end ALS through creating a world class ALS Centre at UBC. 100% net proceeds to the ALS Society of British Columbia will remain in BC to support patient services programs (60%) and research (40%) through PROJECT HOPE. You can join virtually or in person to move together towards a cure for ALS.

Among the 15 Move to Cure ALS locations across BC is the Move to Cure ALS – Fraser Valley.

Saturday, June 10: Mill Lake Park, 32960 Mill Lake Rd., Abbotsford

Registration: 10 AM | Walk Start: 11 AM