UPDATE – Charges Laid in Abbotsford Hit and Run – Bevan and Gladwin – December 22

Abbotsford – On December 16th, 2022(@7:44PM) Abbotsford Police responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian at Bevan Avenue and Gladwin Road in Abbotsford.

Upon arrival, emergency service workers located a female pedestrian who reportedly had been struck by a vehicle. The female victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

She died two day later.

The suspect vehicle did not remain on scene, yet was located by Abbotsford Police shortly following the call.

A driver was identified by police.

MAY 12 2023 UPDATE – Black Press is reporting that according to the provincial court database, Niki Vo has been charged with failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

Laurie Brietzke was a mom of two sons, had ( at the time) recently moved to Abbotsford from Kelowna to be with her fiance.

Vo is scheduled to make her first court appearance on June 19 2023.



