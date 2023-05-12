TMX Night Shift Work Near Silver Creek – May to September – Expect Helicopter Flyby for Film Shoot

Hope/Silver Creek – Trans Mountain and its contractors are working to complete construction in the area between Flood Hope Road and Highway 1 near Exit 170 in Hope, BC. Starting in mid-May, crews will implement a night-shift at this site to support day-time blasting activities.

Work will occur 24 hours per day, Monday through Saturday to complete construction as quickly and safely as possible, with completion anticipated in September.

Trans Mountain conducts all work under its Pipeline Environmental Protection Plan to ensure compliance with applicable regulations and requirements.

Talon Helicopters will be performing low level flying for a feature film with Tether Productions Canada Inc. on May 13, during daylight hours, per Special Authorization issued by Transport Canada. The duration of the flight is estimated to be less than 4 hours. There will be no activity on the ground related to this flight.

For questions, please contact Talon Helicopters at 604-214-3585.



WHAT YOU MAY NOTICE

• Increased noise

• Construction vehicles on-site

• Temporary traffic delays and increased traffic volumes

• Additional directed lighting

• Dust

• Approximately 4-6 blasts per day during shifts from 7 am to 6 pm