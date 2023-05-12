Temporary Cooling Centres in Chilliwack

Chilliwack – Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a special weather statement for our region for Friday to Tuesday (May 12 -16 ). According to Environment Canada, our region is expecting daytime highs reaching into the high 20s to low 30s with overnight lows in the low to mid-teens.

The City of Chilliwack will temporarily open several locations as cooling centres in response for residents to find relief from the forecasted high temperatures.

Location: Evergreen Hall – 9291 Corbould Street (Slesse Room)

Date: Saturday, Sunday and Monday (May 13 – 15, 2023)

Time: 11:00am – 8:00pm

Location: Sardis Sports Complex – 5725 Tyson Road (Rink #3)

Date: Saturday, Sunday and Monday (May 13 – 15, 2023)

Time: 11:00am – 8:00pm

Pets that are crated or controlled on a short leash are welcome at the cooling centres.

To help reduce waste, filtered water fountains are available at either facility. Please bring your own water bottle to use the touchless, sensor-activated bottle filler. Bottled water will also be available as needed.

An outdoor misting station will also be open at Tourism Chilliwack’s welcome centre (44150 Luckakuck Way) from 11 am – 8 pm Saturday through Monday. This area is pet friendly and water will be available for pets.

Alternatively, residents can seek out free air-conditioned spaces during extreme heat, such as local malls, libraries, and leisure centres, or stay cool at public spray parks.