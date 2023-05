Hope – The Hope Pride Festival begins with a free Community BBQ Picnic. Saturday June 3 . BYOB – Bring Your Own Blanket. Location will be announced ASAP.



Facebook information is here.



You’ll have the opportunity to learn more about services available to the 2SLGBTQIA+ community, shop Hope Pride Merch, and check out a mini Dorothy’s Cabinet. Then grab some food and lay out your blanket for an all ages community picnic.