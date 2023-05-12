Skip to content

District of Hope – No Immediate Plans to Open Cooling Centres – Monitoring Situation

Hope – From the District of Hope social media: The forecasted temperatures are expected to be significantly warmer than normal this weekend and into Monday.  Currently, they may not be hot enough to trigger the opening of cooling centres but the District is prepared should this become necessary. Please keep in mind the two likely locations will be the Conference Room at the Recreation Centre or the High School.  We will confirm which one if the need arises.

In the meantime, please take personal precautions regarding the effects of warm temperatures by following the information found at the link below.

https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2021PSSG0043-001226#:~:text=Avoid%20tiring%20work%20or%20exercise,Avoid%20sunburn.

For information regarding BC’s Heat Alert and Response System, please click the link below.

https://www.fraserhealth.ca/health-topics-a-to-z/sun-safety/provincial-heat-alert-levels#.ZF5pMHbMLb0

For the most up to date emergency response information, please download the Alertable App for both Android and Apple.

