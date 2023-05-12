Cultus Ski Star Reece Howden To Help Salvation Army Food Drive Saturday June 10

Cultus Lake/Chilliwack – The Downtown Chilliwack Business Improvement Association, Chilliwack Ford and the Salvation Army are gearing up for a major Food Drive on Saturday June 10.

Cultus Lake’s FIS ski sensation Reece Howden is part of the effort.

From 11 – 4, the DCBIA is co-hosting a food drive / meet and greet with friends and loyal downtown supporters, Chilliwack Ford. Star FM will be on locaiton.

The very special guest at the event is Team Canada Freestyle Skiing Sensation Reece Howden.

How can you participate?

The goal is to fill the Salvation Army Food Truck to the top with non-perishable food items and BIA Executive Director Trevor McDonald is hoping merchants can support this event by donating non perishable food items.

The deadline for pickup is Thursday, June 8.

Summer is not a usual time to think about the food bank, but it is just as critical as any other time of the year.

Contact trevor@downtownchilliwack.com for more information.