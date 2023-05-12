CSCL Chilliwack Society for Community Living Burger n Brew – Fundraiser – Wednesday May 17

Chilliwck – CSCL Chilliwack Society for Community Living is presenting Burger n Brew fundraiser on Wednesday May 17.

CSCL Employrment Services is a service committed to meeting the hiring needs of the local business community whilst promoting inclusion of adults living with diverse abilities.

These and other events we run through the year are an opportunity for employers to hear some amazing success stories from inclusive employers and learn how they can join the growing number of inclusive employers in the Fraser Valley.

The event is at Old Yale Brewing on Wednesday May 17 from 5:30 to 7:30PM.

Enjoy a Chicken Sandwich or Bacon Cheeseburger plus a beer for $20.

Contact CSCL Employment Services at 604-392-7377 or email ses@cscl.org to reserve your ticket

Old Yale Brewing Co #404-44550 South Sumas Road.