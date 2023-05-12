CLOSURE May 12 to May 15 – Pattullo Bridge – Columbia Street

Surrey/New Westminster – MAY 12 UPDATE – From Drive BC – Columbia Street will be closed in both directions between McBride and Elliot this weekend. The full closure will go into effect at 9 PM Friday, May 12 and continue until Monday, May 15 at 5 AM PDT.

The full closure will go into effect at 9 PM Friday, May 12 and continue until Monday, May 15 at 5 AM PDT.

APRIL 29 UPDATE – From Pattullo Bridge Replacement : POSTPONED: Royal Ave weekend work Work previously scheduled to replace Royal Ave overpass this weekend postponed due to an equipment issue. Northbound lanes of Pattullo Bridge to re-open @ 4pm (April 29). Local detours in effect.

APRIL 26 ORIGINAL STORY – Starting on Friday, April 28, to the morning of Monday, May 1, Fraser Crossing Partners (Pattullo Bridge) will require road closures in New Westminster to replace the Royal Avenue overpass bridge deck.

New Westminster's Royal Ave overpass is being rehabilitated to meet current design and safety standards this weekend.



Once the old deck is removed, a new deck will be installed using a self-propelled modular transport system (SPMT)!



Learn more:



Friday April 28 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

– The Royal Avenue off-ramp from the Bridge Connector northbound will be reduced to one lane



Friday April 28 7 p.m. to Monday May 1 5 a.m.

– Full weekend closure on Royal Avenue in both directions between McBride Boulevard and the Royal Avenue on-ramp

– Full closure of the Bridge Connector

– Full closure of the Pattullo Bridge northbound lanes



The following detour routes will be provided during the weekend closures:



Royal Avenue Eastbound: The Royal Avenue on-ramp to the Pattullo Bridge will remain open.

Eastbound through traffic will be detoured to Columbia Street via 6th Street.



Bridge Connector Southbound:

During the Bridge Connector closure, southbound traffic will be detoured to Columbia Street via McBride Boulevard. The on-street parking on McBride Boulevard (north or Royal Avenue) will be temporarily removed to accommodate two- way traffic. The Columbia Street on-ramp to the Pattullo Bridge will remain open.