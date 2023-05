Chilliwack – Chilliwack Métis Association will be grilling those infamous bison burgers for another community get together.

The first for 2023 – Backyard Kitchen Party and BBQ – Saturday May 13.

As always at Metis House at Sto:lo HQ on Vedder Road, with proceeds going to the Nick Lang Memorial Fund.

Special guest is Madelaine McCallum and plenty of dancers and fiddle playing.