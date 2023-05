Chilliwack – The BC Rock and Gem Show 2023 “Quirky Quartz” is May 12 to 14 at Heritage Park.

The British Columbia Lapidary Society hosts the BC Gem Show in BC each year.

Adults – $6.00

Students (6 – 17) – $2.00

Under 6 (accompanied by an adult) – Free

3 Day Pass – $12.00

Tickets available at the door

Free parking