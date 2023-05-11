Skip to content

Update on Cheam Beach Boat Launch – No Work Until Water Levels Drop

Update on Cheam Beach Boat Launch – No Work Until Water Levels Drop

Cheam First Nation – Chief Andrew Victor took to social media for an update on the boat launch at Cheam Beach/Cheam First Naiton.

Progress on the boat launch and bank stabilization at Cheam Beach. On May 10, work will be halted due to the freshet. The boat launch will be open for use after May 10. In September, the contractor will return to complete the project, which is primarily the soil and seeding between the concrete mats in front of the Grand Chief Hielamacha Memorial Building. Fencing and signage will be installed to restrict access where work is incomplete. The boat launch will be open for use. Please use caution if launching from the upriver/east boat launch due to the rising water.

Cheam First Nation Boat Launch/Chief Andrew Victor/May 2023

