Chilliwack FC Going Through Changes – Andrea Laycock Moves To BC Coastal Soccer League (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – As first reported by chillTV, Chilliwak FC’s Andrea Laycock has left Chilliwack FC after 35 years, for a new role with BC Coastal Soccer League.

Laycock was quick to point out that CFC is in good hands and remains healthy.

The interview is below (which starts at 11:41).

Vaggeli Boucas with CFC posted a social media blog to thank Laycock and quell any concerns about the health of the soccer organization:

After 35 years of incredible service to our club, our members, our programs and our community, Chilliwack FC says a difficult farewell to Andrea Laycock. Andrea has been with Chilliwack FC since 1988 and has done her very best to serve our club and its members to the best of her ability day in and day out. We cannot thank Andrea enough for all the work she has done behind the scenes to ensure that kids in the city of Chilliwack, have had a place to play soccer. Not only does Andrea bring an incredible work-ethic to our club and a great understanding of the soccer landscape, but she also brings 35 years of experience. The experience that Andrea has brought to Chilliwack FC will be missed, however, we as a club know that with the success Andrea carries, Andrea will find success in her near future.

Andrea, we as a club thank you for everything you have done for Chilliwack FC, and we wish you all the best as you take the next step in your journey.

As Chilliwack FC says farewell to Andrea Laycock, the club has now hired our new Director of Operations, Hugh Hamilton. Hugh comes with a tremendous background within the soccer landscape of BC, and we are extremely excited to have Hugh join the Chilliwack FC team. As the club works through this transition period, we ask for patience as Hugh looks to connect with our members and serve our club to the best of his ability.

If you have any questions or concerns, please direct them to info@chilliwackfc.com