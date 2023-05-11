AbbyPD Need Help Finding Missing Man – 25 Year Old Karlton Kajak

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Police needs the public’s assistance in locating 25-year-old Karlton Kajak.

Mr.Kajak was last seen in the area of Sumas Mountain Road & Mckee Road on May 8th at 11:30 pm after being involved in a single motor vehicle accident.

At that time, Mr.Kajak was operating a white Toyota Tacoma pickup truck. Police attended the collision and have recovered the truck, but Mr.Kajak had left the area on foot and is believed to have entered a forested area.

A search of the area that evening failed to located Mr.Kajak.

On May 10 Central Fraser Valley Search & Rescue was deployed to the area to continue to search.

That search is continuing as Mr.Kajak has not checked in with friends or family.

The AbbyPD General Investigative Section continues to investigate. Anyone with information about him, is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 or text APD at 222973 (abbypd).