2023 Ruth and Naomi’s Night of Hope Gala – Raised $129,000

Chilliwack – The 2023 Ruth and Naomi’s Night of Hope Gala was May 5 at Chilliwack Alliance Church.

The sold out event raised $129,000.

RAN saluted the Gala Host, comedian Cliff Prang.

Changed Lives … was the theme for the evening .

From RAN Instagram:

A special thank you goes out to the local dentists, dental hygienists, and assistants who have come together to create a knowledgeable and professional Advisory Group to propel this project forward. And, a huge thank you to all of our event sponsors. As more individuals come forward and volunteer their time and expertise, we are confident that we will see more healthy and happy smiles in Chilliwack! Thank you for your continued support of Ruth & Naomi’s Mission and for making an impact on the lives of the individuals that we support. Your donation is instrumental in bringing life transformation to the community of Chilliwack.

2023 RAN Gala MC Cliff Prang

