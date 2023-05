Mission – Mission Arts Centre & home of the Mission Arts Council presents the 27th Annual Fraser Valley Children’s Festival on Sunday June 11.

This is a free event and parking is by donation.

The Park comes alive with the sound of music, dance, and laughter…children just having fun! From 10AM to 4PM The Mission Arts Council provides plenty of hands-on activities for younger children, including music, vendors, and creative exploration.

Facebook info is here.