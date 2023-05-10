May 17 is International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia & Biphobia – Chilliwack Pride and United Way Rally On Luckakuck

Chilliwack – May 17th marks the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia & Biphobia. The Chilliwack Pride Society and the United Way of BC have partnered together to host a Rally Against Discrimination.

At 4PM, the rally assembles at 45793 Luckakuck. Chilliwack Pride will be selling flags and merch with the first 20 people to join us for the Rally will get a free flag.

Organizers will provide sign-making supplies and a table for folks to make their own anti-discrimination / pro-love and inclusion signs, or you are welcome to bring your own.

At 4:30, they will begin their walk/roaming rally down Vedder, loop back, and end at 6PM. Water & snacks will be available.

The path for the rally includes well-lit sidewalks with curb cuts and uncontrolled crosswalks. There will not be any places to sit down. Public washrooms are inside the Shell gas station, Starbucks or the Cottonwood Mall.